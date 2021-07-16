DIG Hazara directs police to ensure security during Eid vacation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Hazara police Friday has taken measures to maintain law and order in the region during the vacations of Eid-ul-Adha on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirwais Niaz here on Friday.

Mirwais Niaz while giving directives to the District Police Officers (DPOs) of all eight districts of Hazara said that use all of your resources for the provision of security to the masses and tourists as well and take the best possible measures in this regard.

He further said that police patrols in bazaars, shopping malls and other places sale should be increased, while giving messages to the tourists the DIG Hazara said that we welcome the people visiting the Hazara region during the Eid vacations but they have to strictly follow the Coronavirus SOPs.

No tourists should come to Hazara without vaccination also bring a vaccination certificate while the owners of the rest houses, hotels, restaurants in tourist places should be strictly instructed not to provide accommodation to any person without a vaccination certificate and neither any other service, adding the DIG said that Police would take strict action against violators.

Talking about traffic problems he said that to overcome traffic congestion issues all DPOs should instruct their traffic police in-charges to chalk out the best traffic plan in their respective districts, deploy tourist police at tourist spots and highways to provide security to the tourists, and guide them during Eid-ul-Adha.

The district administration should ban the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on roads and other places except in designated markets, police facilitation centers should be established in cattle markets to curb incidents like theft, robbery and pickpocketing, the DIG said.

The DIG also directed to intensify the police patrols in the bazaars of major cities of the region to help people, also keep an eye on the criminals.

Mirwais Niaz directed the DPOs to provide security to Eid prayers at all major mosques and venues across Hazara on the day of Eid and to ensure the deployment of police at all mosques,He further said that Hazara police was fully capable of dealing with any untoward situation and was always ready to deal with any emergency situation.