DIG Hazara directs police to ensure strict enforcement of smart lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Hazara division administrations and police have enforced smart lockdown in various areas to protect the masses from the further spread of COVID-19 in the region where the number of coronavirus patients was increasing.

Over 150 policemen and officers were deputed for the implementation of smart lockdown and to restrict people at homes in six localities of Abbottabad district where COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

While 144 policemen and officers were deputed in six localities in Haripur district to strict the people at their homes, likewise 80 policemen and officers were deputed in eight different areas in Mansehra district to strict the people at their homes to contain further spread of coronavirus, while only one locality was sealed and imposed smart lockdown in Torghar district where 5 policemen were deputed.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while giving the directives to the police officers said restrict people in their homes where smart lockdown has been imposed and ensure the enforcement.

He further directed the policemen on duty to ensure the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) particularly face mask, gloves and sanitizers he also directed the people not to come out of their home without protective measures.

While addressing the masses the DIG said that you should stay home and remain safe in the wake of COVID-19, ensure your cooperation with police and administration and show the sense of responsibility, don't compel police force for strict action.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman instructed the police force not to allow any person outside the areas where smart lockdown has been imposed or from inside to go outside.

He said that nobody is above the law and they would not spare anyone who would violate the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), strictly follow the guidelines by the government and health department.