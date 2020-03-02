UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Hazara Directs To Devise A Comprehensive Traffic Plan Before Tourist Season

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:27 PM

DIG Hazara directs to devise a comprehensive traffic plan before tourist season

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Qazi Jameel ul Rehman Monday said that Traffic police played a pivotal role in the police force

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Qazi Jameel ul Rehman Monday said that Traffic police played a pivotal role in the police force.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the improvement of the traffic situation in the Hazara division.

The DIG directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal and SP Traffic Wardens to visit Karakoram Highway (KKH) and devise a comprehensive report on traffic issues to bring improvement in vehicular flow on the KKH.

Jameel ur Rehman said that tourist season is approaching, we need to devise a traffic plan to facilitate the tourists during the season.

He also directed to remove the difficulties and encroachments from the roads with the cooperation of concerned departments. Traffic police should be polite while dealing with the locals and tourists and added to take strict action against the traffic rules violators.

He also gave a special task to the traffic wardens to end illegal parking from the Hazara division.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Visit Traffic From

Recent Stories

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

28 minutes ago

Chinese experts visit Athara Hazari areas affected ..

16 seconds ago

Beijing population falls, per capita income rises ..

18 seconds ago

EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Fosters Permanent State of ..

21 seconds ago

France, Germany, UK to Provide $5.57Mln to Iran to ..

22 seconds ago

Craft, Jeffrey Visit Turkey Amid Escalation of Fig ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.