DIG Hazara directs to devise a comprehensive traffic plan before tourist season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Qazi Jameel ul Rehman Monday said that Traffic police played a pivotal role in the police force.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the improvement of the traffic situation in the Hazara division.

The DIG directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal and SP Traffic Wardens to visit Karakoram Highway (KKH) and devise a comprehensive report on traffic issues to bring improvement in vehicular flow on the KKH.

Jameel ur Rehman said that tourist season is approaching, we need to devise a traffic plan to facilitate the tourists during the season.

He also directed to remove the difficulties and encroachments from the roads with the cooperation of concerned departments. Traffic police should be polite while dealing with the locals and tourists and added to take strict action against the traffic rules violators.

He also gave a special task to the traffic wardens to end illegal parking from the Hazara division.