DIG Hazara directs to promote people friendly policing in the region

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday visited Haripur district, addressed the Police Darbar and presided over a meeting of police officers.

According to the details, DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan while addressing the Police Darbar held at Police Line here assured to solve all of the grievances presented by the police officers and jawans.

DIG Hazara said to promote people-friendly policing so that they can help in eradicating crimes and criminals.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is the police of martyrs and ghazis and we will continue to stand firm against terrorists and criminals. The police force is working as a team and will take all possible steps to ensure justice and protection of life and property of the people, the DIG said.

Tahir Ayub Khan added that if any policeman or officer has a problem, keeping in view the discipline, it can be presented in the weekly orderly room held in my office and you will be provided your legal rights on the basis of merit.

He said that in view of the current situation, make the security more effective and remain vigilant during duty.

DPO Haripur Imran Shahid briefed DIG Hazara regarding the law and order situation and police performance in the district.

He further said that a special campaign should be launched to arrest drug dealers and criminals, and all SDPOs and other unit in-charges should hold weekly or monthly meetings with their subordinates to review their performance and take steps for further improvement.

Earlier, on the arrival of DIG Hazara at the police lines, DPO Haripur Imran Shahid welcomed him and a smartly turned-out police contingent presented him a guard of hounour. Police officers and jawans participating in the Durbar informed DIG Hazara about their professional problems.