DIG Hazara directs to use modern technology for probe of Malik Tahir murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Monday visited the crime scene where Deputy general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hazara Division chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal was shot dead.

He said that "elements involved in the killing of Malik Tahir would not be spared and we would bring them before the court of law".

The DIG while directing the District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur and the investigation team ordered to thoroughly probe all aspects of the case and immediately arrest the people who have committed the crime.DIG directed the DPO to use modern technology for arresting the accused.

He also directed SDPO to search the surrounding areas of the crime scene and include more suspected people in the case.

He directed DPO to monitor the investigation process and inform him about any update.

On Sunday evening, Deputy general secretary of PTI Hazara Division chapter Malik Tahir Iqbal along with his friend killed in a shooting while two others sustained critical injuries.

According to the police sources, unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle of Malik Tahir near the Kotera area where he died on the spot while two other people including his friend Gul Nawaz Mama and the driver sustained critical injuries where later Gul Nawaz could not survive and lost his life.