DIG Hazara Emphasizes On Professionalism, Accountability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Nasir Mahmood Satti on Thursday emphasized the importance of dedication, accountability and welfare within the police force.
He expressed these views during his visit of Mansehra district, where he addressed the Police Darbar and inspected various departments at the Mansehra Police Lines.
Upon arrival, the DIG Hazara offered Fatiha at the martyrs' memorial and later received a detailed briefing from the DPO on the district’s law and order situation, police operations, project security, and other key initiatives. The DIG lauded the DPO’s professional efforts and commended his leadership.
At the Police Darbar, the DIG addressed the concerns of officers and personnel, issuing immediate directives to resolve their problems. He assured that promotions across all ranks would be conducted transparently, in accordance with seniority and departmental rules.
Highlighting the district’s strategic and touristic significance, he discussed the ongoing development projects and stressed the importance of ensuring security for local and international tourists, project sites, and foreign workers. He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police must project an image of peace and harmony to the world.
The DIG urged officers to uphold professionalism, adhere strictly to the department’s social media policy, and avoid sharing videos or images in uniform or on police premises. He also announced the establishment of a daycare center for married lady police officers in Mansehra, enabling them to balance their professional responsibilities with childcare.
Addressing corruption and misuse of authority, DIG Hazara took a firm stance, declaring that such practices have no place in the department. He promised strict action against any personnel involved in such activities.
