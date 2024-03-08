DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Division Mohammad Ajaz Khan Friday paid a visit to the Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Abbottabad and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing community concerns.

During the introductory meeting attended by DRC members from various circles in Abbottabad district, Chairman DRC Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana provided a comprehensive overview of DRC Abbottabad's performance and its positive role in resolving community issues. The discussion underscored the essence of mutual cooperation and cultural problem-solving mechanisms practiced within the institution.

The DIG commended the charitable endeavors of DRC, highlighting its pivotal role in providing assistance to those in need. He emphasized the significance of community engagement and the spirit of altruism exhibited by DRC members, who participate in charity without any expectation of reward or personal gain.

During the interaction, the DRC members brought attention to pressing traffic and societal issues.

The DIG Hazara acknowledged the concerns raised, particularly regarding the transfer of long-tenured traffic personnel and the need for effective coordination with agencies such as NHAI and the administration to address violations and other related issues.

Furthermore, discussions also centered on crime prevention strategies, with emphasis on regular meetings and concrete actions taken to curb criminal activities. DIG Hazara emphasized the importance of accountability within the police force, ensuring that officers are held responsible for any misconduct through a system of rewards and penalties.