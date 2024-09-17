Open Menu

DIG Hazara Emphasizes Stringent Measures Of Security During Inspection Of Chinese Projects In Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 10:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region, Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive visit to the ongoing Chinese projects in Mansehra.

He visited the Suki Kinari and Balakot Hydropower Projects accompanied by DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal, the DIG inspected the progress and security arrangements at these key sites.

During the visit, Chinese officials provided detailed briefings on the status and developments of the projects.

DIG Hazara underscored the significance of these projects for Pakistan’s national development and reiterated that safeguarding Chinese personnel remains a top priority. He issued stringent directives to enhance security protocols at the project sites and Chinese residences.

The DIG’s commitment to bolstering security was well-received by the Chinese representatives, who expressed their complete satisfaction with the arrangements provided by Mansehra Police. They commended the proactive measures and reassured their confidence in the security efforts.

