DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mahmood Satti Thursday attended the University Fair 2025 at Abbottabad as the chief guest.

Speaking at the occasion, DIG Hazara emphasized the significance of such opportunities in shaping students' futures. He acknowledged the efforts of Wahid Siraj in organizing the event and stated that having university representatives on-site allows students to explore various academic disciplines and make well-informed career choices.

He further encouraged students to actively participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports, alongside their academics to develop into well-rounded and successful individuals.

"You are the future of Pakistan, and through hard work and dedication, you can contribute significantly to the nation's progress," he remarked.

The event concluded with DIG Hazara distributing shields and gifts to the university representatives in appreciation of their participation. In return, Director Wahid Siraj presented a commemorative shield to DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti on behalf of the institution.

The event brought together representatives from public and private universities across Pakistan, aiming to provide career guidance and admission assistance to students preparing for higher education.