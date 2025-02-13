DIG Hazara Emphasizes Students To Actively Participate In Extracurricular Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mahmood Satti Thursday attended the University Fair 2025 at Abbottabad as the chief guest
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mahmood Satti Thursday attended the University Fair 2025 at Abbottabad as the chief guest.
Speaking at the occasion, DIG Hazara emphasized the significance of such opportunities in shaping students' futures. He acknowledged the efforts of Wahid Siraj in organizing the event and stated that having university representatives on-site allows students to explore various academic disciplines and make well-informed career choices.
He further encouraged students to actively participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports, alongside their academics to develop into well-rounded and successful individuals.
"You are the future of Pakistan, and through hard work and dedication, you can contribute significantly to the nation's progress," he remarked.
The event concluded with DIG Hazara distributing shields and gifts to the university representatives in appreciation of their participation. In return, Director Wahid Siraj presented a commemorative shield to DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti on behalf of the institution.
The event brought together representatives from public and private universities across Pakistan, aiming to provide career guidance and admission assistance to students preparing for higher education.
Recent Stories
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..
FIC MS removed over poor performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart diseases2 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues2 minutes ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services2 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activities2 minutes ago
-
FIC MS removed over poor performance2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Khanna police station2 minutes ago
-
6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at Nowshera2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT14 minutes ago
-
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair14 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session14 minutes ago