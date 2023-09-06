Open Menu

DIG Hazara Encourages Community Engagement And Peace During Upper Kohistan Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Muhammad Ijaz Khan Wednesday paid a visit to Upper Kohistan which included a tour of the police headquarters in Kamila, where he inspected various departments and offices and issued directives for improving public services in the region.

Addressing the officers and policemen of Kohistan Police, the DIG Hazara emphasized the pivotal role of the police in serving the public and their responsibility as professionals to provide welfare and assistance to the community.

He stressed the importance of upholding the honor and dignity represented by their uniforms, reminding them that people turn to the police with hopes, and it is their duty to serve to the best of their abilities, especially in supporting the oppressed and vulnerable.

The DIG also commended the outstanding performance of the officers and personnel of Upper Kohistan Police and presented them with certificates of appreciation and cash rewards.

He further assured the local community that the police are dedicated to serving them, encouraging residents to reach out to their local police without hesitation if they encounter any issues.

For more complex problems that cannot be resolved at the local level, he extended an invitation to visit his office, where efforts would be made to address their concerns.

Highlighting the significant developmental projects currently underway in Upper Kohistan, the DIG Hazara noted that these projects would not only enhance the region's importance but also contribute to the prosperity of Pakistan as a whole. He emphasized the police's role in protecting these projects and ensuring their timely completion, calling upon the respected members of the community to collaborate with the police in maintaining peace and security in the area.

Ajaz Khan also addressed concerns regarding the spread of propaganda by enemies of the state and foreign elements through social media platforms to incite unrest. He urged the public to verify such information before sharing it and to discourage such elements.

The DIG also appealed to religious scholars to play a positive role in eliminating sectarianism and safeguarding minority rights. In closing, he emphasized the importance of vigilance against anti-social elements and urged the community to resolve differences and promote a harmonious atmosphere.

