DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers

Published May 20, 2024
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Monday has affirmed that all available resources are being utilized to ensure the safety and financial security of industrialists, traders, and foreign workers
He expressed these views during a visit to Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE).
The DIG emphasized the positive impact of the Safe City Projects on police efficiency. During their visit, Tahir Ayub Khan and DPO Haripur also met with officials and members of the HIE and Chamber of Commerce to discuss key issues.
Chairman HIE industrialists Malik Ashiq Awan and other industrialists presented documents allocating land for the establishment of Hattar Police Station and provided a detailed briefing on the Safe City Project, which includes installing CCTV in 150 factories, connected to the Command-and-Control Room at the DPO Office in Haripur.
Awan praised the security arrangements for foreigners and suggested increasing police patrols in the economic zone.
In response, DIG Hazara highlighted the crucial role of industrialists and the business community in national development and peace, noting that industry and trade create employment opportunities, thereby reducing crime rates.
DIG Hazara assured that efforts are being made to ensure comprehensive security for those working in Hattar Industrial Estate. He stated that the implementation of Safe City Projects would enhance police performance and facilitate timely responses to incidents. The police patrolling system in Hattar Industrial Area will be strengthened, and the presented suggestions will be acted upon.
He invited stakeholders to promptly report any police-related issues so they could be resolved collaboratively. Additionally, a committee is being formed to expedite the construction of the new Hattar Police Station. Following the meeting, DIG Hazara and DPO Haripur visited the newly allocated site for the police station.
