DIG Hazara finalizes security plan for Eid; deputes 6000 policemen

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz Saturday approved security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and lockdown and deputed 6000 policemen in 8 districts of the region.

Hazara Police have prepared foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation during the Eid and to strictly enforce lockdown imposed by the Federal government to restrict the further spread of the deadly third wave of the Coronavirus in the region.

The plan devised following the directions from DIG Hazara, 6000 policemen including operational staff, traffic wardens, Elite Force and ladies forces would be deployed while 100 check posts would be established on all entry and exit points of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur.

The special deployment would be made at the mosques where Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be offered, CPEC security, construction projects in the region, jails and other important places of the division.

DIG Mirvais Niaz showed satisfaction over the security and lockdown program of Hazara police and directed District Police Officer (DPO) to monitor security and enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs in their respective district.

He said that tourist places are completely banned where hotels and guesthouses are closed for all sorts of recreational activities, nobody would be allowed to enter these areas.

Ensure the distribution of facemasks in front of the main mosques of the cities, search all important places with the help of Canine Unite and Bomb Disposal Squad, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Special Branch officials should stay vigilant and keep an eye on schedule IV and suspects and inform their officers, adding the DIG said.

Mirvais Niaz also ordered to take strict action against aerial firing on Chand Rat and one wheeling and arrest them, strictly enforce a ban on business and provide security to the traders who were allowed to run their shops during the lockdown.

Besides security measures, during the Eid-ul-Fitr traffic police have also chalked out traffic planes to assure the smooth flow of traffic on the main Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Muree road.