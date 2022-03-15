DIG Hazara for collective work to make LB elections successful

Deputy Inspector General (Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday said that all the institutions must work together to make this election a success and many polling stations in Abbottabad have been declared most sensitive, effective security arrangements should be made at sensitive polling stations to avoid any untoward incidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (Pakistan Point news - 15th Mar, 2022 ) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday said that all the institutions must work together to make this election a success and many polling stations in Abbottabad have been declared most sensitive, effective security arrangements should be made at sensitive polling stations to avoid any untoward incidents.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding security arrangements and other issues in the upcoming local body elections at DPO Office Abbottabad.

The DIG further said that to allow voters and others to enter any polling station after a thorough body search, Elite Force commandos would be deployed on those polling stations where required. No negligence will be tolerated in providing foolproof security and protecting the general public during the local body elections, give proper instructions to all the deployed personnel regarding their duties so that the election day will be peaceful, he said.

Mirwais Niaz stated that all institutions should work together and set up a control room in the DC office where staff from all agencies would gather to control the situation and liaise with all election teams, polling stations and on-duty staff, police officers should visit various polling stations on election day and keep an eye on the security situation.

Earlier, District Police Officer Abbottabad briefed the DIG Hazara in detail regarding the upcoming local body elections in Abbottabad district, security and other arrangements taken by the Abbottabad police. Election Commission officials also briefed the the DIG about the arrangements of the Election Commission and their duties with the District Government.

The meeting was attended by the Abbottabad Police, district administration Additional SP Abbottabad Arif Javed, Regional Election Commissioner, District Election Commissioner, District Monitoring Officer, ADC and SP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat.