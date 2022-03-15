UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara For Collective Work To Make LB Elections Successful

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 04:44 PM

DIG Hazara for collective work to make LB elections successful

Deputy Inspector General (Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday said that all the institutions must work together to make this election a success and many polling stations in Abbottabad have been declared most sensitive, effective security arrangements should be made at sensitive polling stations to avoid any untoward incidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (Pakistan Point news - 15th Mar, 2022 ) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Tuesday said that all the institutions must work together to make this election a success and many polling stations in Abbottabad have been declared most sensitive, effective security arrangements should be made at sensitive polling stations to avoid any untoward incidents.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding security arrangements and other issues in the upcoming local body elections at DPO Office Abbottabad.

The DIG further said that to allow voters and others to enter any polling station after a thorough body search, Elite Force commandos would be deployed on those polling stations where required. No negligence will be tolerated in providing foolproof security and protecting the general public during the local body elections, give proper instructions to all the deployed personnel regarding their duties so that the election day will be peaceful, he said.

Mirwais Niaz stated that all institutions should work together and set up a control room in the DC office where staff from all agencies would gather to control the situation and liaise with all election teams, polling stations and on-duty staff, police officers should visit various polling stations on election day and keep an eye on the security situation.

Earlier, District Police Officer Abbottabad briefed the DIG Hazara in detail regarding the upcoming local body elections in Abbottabad district, security and other arrangements taken by the Abbottabad police. Election Commission officials also briefed the the DIG about the arrangements of the Election Commission and their duties with the District Government.

The meeting was attended by the Abbottabad Police, district administration Additional SP Abbottabad Arif Javed, Regional Election Commissioner, District Election Commissioner, District Monitoring Officer, ADC and SP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Police Local Body Elections Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Traffic All From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrest killer of six family members

Police arrest killer of six family members

2 minutes ago
 PAF jets leave twin cities' residents amazed amid ..

PAF jets leave twin cities' residents amazed amid Pakistan Day rehearsal

2 minutes ago
 South Africa's IPL players picked for Bangladesh o ..

South Africa's IPL players picked for Bangladesh one-day games

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations held across Balochistan ..

Pakistan Day celebrations held across Balochistan with national zeal

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Kashan Umar, Junior Davis Cupper Saqib, Asa ..

Int'l Kashan Umar, Junior Davis Cupper Saqib, Asad Ullah, Shakir advance to nex ..

8 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, law makers call on PM to express c ..

Governor Sindh, law makers call on PM to express confidence

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>