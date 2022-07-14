DIG Hazara for improving investigation process

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz on Thursday said that the criminal cases depend on strong investigations and urged police to improve the process of investigation.

He expressed these views while addressing the online conference of SSP Investigations of Hazara Division.

The DIG while instructing for rectification of shortcomings in investigations and resolving important cases under new procedures and use of modern technology said that collection of evidence from crime scenes and analysis is very important.

Be sure to hold weekly meetings with the investigative staff of your districts and send their performance reports while continuing to improve the investigation procedure, Mirwais Niaz said.

He directed to consult and seek guidance from the senior officers in complicated cases during the investigation.

The DIG Hazara also instructed the in-charges of the investigations in police stations for reaching the crime scene as soon as possible and be careful while gathering evidences. Strong investigation helps solving the cases, he added.

He asked to strengthen efforts for the prevention of registration of false cases. He also directed to take legal action against those involved in registration of false cases.

SSP Investigations of all districts gave a detailed briefing to the DIG Hazara region on the crime situation and newly registered cases in their districts.