UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara For Improving Investigation Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:54 PM

DIG Hazara for improving investigation process

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz on Thursday said that the criminal cases depend on strong investigations and urged police to improve the process of investigation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz on Thursday said that the criminal cases depend on strong investigations and urged police to improve the process of investigation.

He expressed these views while addressing the online conference of SSP Investigations of Hazara Division.

The DIG while instructing for rectification of shortcomings in investigations and resolving important cases under new procedures and use of modern technology said that collection of evidence from crime scenes and analysis is very important.

Be sure to hold weekly meetings with the investigative staff of your districts and send their performance reports while continuing to improve the investigation procedure, Mirwais Niaz said.

He directed to consult and seek guidance from the senior officers in complicated cases during the investigation.

The DIG Hazara also instructed the in-charges of the investigations in police stations for reaching the crime scene as soon as possible and be careful while gathering evidences. Strong investigation helps solving the cases, he added.

He asked to strengthen efforts for the prevention of registration of false cases. He also directed to take legal action against those involved in registration of false cases.

SSP Investigations of all districts gave a detailed briefing to the DIG Hazara region on the crime situation and newly registered cases in their districts.

Related Topics

Police Technology Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affec ..

Steps being taken for rehabilitation of rain affected areas of Balochistan: Aziz ..

1 minute ago
 BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

BOI secretary visits PBIT secretariat

1 minute ago
 CDA, ICT discuss plan to install security cameras ..

CDA, ICT discuss plan to install security cameras to monitor Metro bus corridor

1 minute ago
 Minister concerned over loss of lives, properties ..

Minister concerned over loss of lives, properties in torrential rains

3 minutes ago
 WASA cleaning nullahs in Dhoke Banaras area

WASA cleaning nullahs in Dhoke Banaras area

3 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Heed EU Guidelines on Kaliningrad Tra ..

Lithuania to Heed EU Guidelines on Kaliningrad Transit - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.