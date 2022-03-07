DIG Hazara for provision of security during LB elections

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region, Mirwais Niaz Monday visited Mansehra following local body elections and chaired a meeting at the DPO Office regarding the provision of foolproof security during the elections

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region, Mirwais Niaz Monday visited Mansehra following local body elections and chaired a meeting at the DPO Office regarding the provision of foolproof security during the elections.

The DIG directed District Police Officer (DPO) to start search and strike operation in all areas before the elections.

He said that police should be deployed at every polling station and after a complete body search, allows the voters and others to enter the polling stations. He said that relevant circle DSPs and SHOs should carefully monitor the voting process at the polling stations in their area.

DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz while giving instructions to make the security of upcoming local body elections, said that all police officers on election security duty should be given detailed briefing regarding their duties.

He said that suspicious persons and suspicious movements should be closely monitored, such persons should be immediately brought to the notice of their senior officers, he also directed to give proper instructions to the police force, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Security Branch deployed on elections duty.

Security arrangements should be completed with the help of the Election Commission staff before the election from the headquarters to the polling stations.

He said that the staff of the Election Commission and other government equipment should be safely transported.

The DIG stated that policemen should be deployed at each polling station of the district to carry out their duties at the entrances and exits of the polling station, do not allow people to gather on the main gate of the polling station, no crowd should be permissible for the entry within the boundaries of the polling stationHe said that relevant circle DSPs and SHOs should personally review the security arrangements of the polling stations in their area and keep on informing and instructing the police force regarding their duties from time to time as negligence in their duties will not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by the DC Mansehra, District Election Commissioner Mansehra, District Returning Officer Mansehra while Additional SP Mansehra Jamil Akhtar presented a detailed briefing regarding the security plan of LB elections in Mansehra.