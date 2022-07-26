DIG Hazara for security measures before Muharram-ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirwais Niaz Tuesday chaired an online meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Haram security measures.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, DPO Mansehra Irfan Tariq and DPO Haripur Imran Shahid participated in the meeting.

All DPOs of the Hazara region gave a detailed briefing to the DIG Hazara regarding all the security arrangements in their concerned districts for Moharram processions and gatherings.

DIG Hazara while giving instructions said that all the district police officers should make the security arrangements of Muharram under their supervision, go to the spot and check all the measures.

He also directed DPOs to give instructions about duty and said that strictly order police force to do their duty alertly and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The DIG said that install Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) during Moharram with the cooperation of the district at important places including Moharram procession routes and Majalis in the city.

He ordered to monitor the security measures and situation establish a control room at the district level well before Muharram, and search and strike operations should be conducted in all areas.

Mirwais Niaz said that arrange meetings regarding peace, law and order with religious scholars, hateful statements, speeches were prohibited, and no one was allowed to do so, also assured the security of women's congregations and the deployment of ladies' police should be made possible at the Imam Bargahs.