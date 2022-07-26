UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara For Security Measures Before Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 08:26 PM

DIG Hazara for security measures before Muharram-ul-Haram

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirwais Niaz Tuesday chaired an online meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Haram security measures.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirwais Niaz Tuesday chaired an online meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Haram security measures.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, DPO Mansehra Irfan Tariq and DPO Haripur Imran Shahid participated in the meeting.

All DPOs of the Hazara region gave a detailed briefing to the DIG Hazara regarding all the security arrangements in their concerned districts for Moharram processions and gatherings.

DIG Hazara while giving instructions said that all the district police officers should make the security arrangements of Muharram under their supervision, go to the spot and check all the measures.

He also directed DPOs to give instructions about duty and said that strictly order police force to do their duty alertly and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The DIG said that install Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) during Moharram with the cooperation of the district at important places including Moharram procession routes and Majalis in the city.

He ordered to monitor the security measures and situation establish a control room at the district level well before Muharram, and search and strike operations should be conducted in all areas.

Mirwais Niaz said that arrange meetings regarding peace, law and order with religious scholars, hateful statements, speeches were prohibited, and no one was allowed to do so, also assured the security of women's congregations and the deployment of ladies' police should be made possible at the Imam Bargahs.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Law And Order Mansehra Haripur Women TV All Muharram

Recent Stories

Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wedn ..

Lufthansa to cancel nearly all German flights Wednesday

16 seconds ago
 Ludwig wins stage 3 of women's Tour de France, Vos ..

Ludwig wins stage 3 of women's Tour de France, Vos stays in yellow

19 seconds ago
 Election of APP employees Union Sindh on July 27

Election of APP employees Union Sindh on July 27

20 seconds ago
 AIOU's Hospitality and Customer Care Training Prog ..

AIOU's Hospitality and Customer Care Training Program kicks off in GB

22 seconds ago
 Nigerians bask in Amusan's record-breaking athleti ..

Nigerians bask in Amusan's record-breaking athletic glory

17 minutes ago
 President for consultative process to overcome eco ..

President for consultative process to overcome economic woes

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.