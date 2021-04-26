DIG Hazara for strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Monday directed District Police Officer (DPOs) of the region to take strict action against the violators of Coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

He issued directives for the DPOs of the region to ensure their SDPOs, SHOs for strictly enforce wearing of facemask in their respective areas, do not allow people in the police stations or other place to gather, don't allow to enter in the offices, police posts and police stations without face mask.

Take stern action on public places with the cooperation of district administrations against the violators of the Coronavirus SOPs under the prevailing law, adding Mirvais Niaz said.

He said that take measures for the eradication of Coronavirus and start "No Mask No fuel" and " No Mask No Shopping" campaign again.

For the strict enforcement of the Coronavirus SOPs all DPOs in their respective areas are directed to follow the guidelines including: Bound traders to use facemask and sanitizers containing their workers and customers, don't allow any customer to enter in the shop without a facemask, ensure not allow more than 5 people at a time in the shop and also mark places to keep social distancing, also place banners with the slogan of " No mask no shopping".

Take action against the traders and customers those are not following the SOPs in the markets and Bazaars, DPOs should direct their SHOs to publically announce the use of face mask otherwise they would not be allowed for shopping.

All patrol pump and CNG owners are bound to ensure the use of face mask by their staff members and opt "No facemask no fuel" strategy.

All DPOs form teams in their districts to monitor petrol pumps, CNG stations and markets to monitor the enforcement of the SOPs and report the situation on daily basis, bound hair dressers to use complete Coronavirus kit while working in the shops.

Drivers were also directed to wear facemask and don't let any passenger to enter the vehicle without facemask and also ensure.