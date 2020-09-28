UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Hazara For Strict Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

DIG Hazara for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Monday directed the police officials to take strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus as the government has allowed the reopening of education sector

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Monday directed the police officials to take strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus as the government has allowed the reopening of education sector.

He said that the police would take all possible measures to protects schools, colleges and university students from the virus and would take strict action against the violators.

The DIG also ordered District Police Officers (DPOs) to direct DSPs and SHOs to visit educational institutions with the cooperation of health and education departments and review the implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and bring the violators before the court of law.

He also directed police to ensure that there should not be any rush outsides the educational institutes.

Traffic police should take action against the school vans which were carrying children more than its capacity and also take immediate notice on sexual harassment complaints to avoid sexual abuse with children, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman added.

The DIG directed the traffic police to chalk out a more elaborated traffic plan for rush hours in the morning and evening for smooth traffic flow especially for school vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Education Visit Vehicles Traffic All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

4 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

20 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo reinforces pharmaceutical shipment ex ..

1 hour ago

Maryam lambasts PTI govt, NAB for not holding Asim ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad High Court directs AGPR to address pensi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.