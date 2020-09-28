DIG Hazara for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Monday directed the police officials to take strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus as the government has allowed the reopening of education sector.

He said that the police would take all possible measures to protects schools, colleges and university students from the virus and would take strict action against the violators.

The DIG also ordered District Police Officers (DPOs) to direct DSPs and SHOs to visit educational institutions with the cooperation of health and education departments and review the implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs and bring the violators before the court of law.

He also directed police to ensure that there should not be any rush outsides the educational institutes.

Traffic police should take action against the school vans which were carrying children more than its capacity and also take immediate notice on sexual harassment complaints to avoid sexual abuse with children, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman added.

The DIG directed the traffic police to chalk out a more elaborated traffic plan for rush hours in the morning and evening for smooth traffic flow especially for school vehicles.