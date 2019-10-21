DIG Hazara formed two new police investigation teams to probe Faryal murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Dr Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail Monday formed two new investigation teams including a physiologist to resolve the Faryal rape and murder case mystery.

DIG Hazara division Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail immediately visited the victim family along with District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal Khan and SP investigation and assured them for probing the case on a priority basis.

During the initial investigation, newly-formed police teams would interview the people who have key information about the case.

Through the last few week, police, physiologists and polygraph experts have interviewed 14 different persons which enabled police to resolve the case.

Sources also revealed that police have also prepared a sketch of the suspect.

Punjab Crime Scene Unit (PCSU) comprising doctors equipment led by DSP Havelian also collected samples from the whole village to investigate the 3-year old Faryal murder case while the total number of more than 800 DNA samples were collected .

Chief Minister KP, Speaker KP assembly had also taken notice of the Faryal murder case and ordered the police to arrest the killer as soon possible while provincial information minister Shaukat Yosufzai and several other political leaders have paid visits to the slain Faryal home and condoled the brutal killing of the girl.

Civil society, trader' unions of Abbottabad, lawyers, journalists have staged a protest rally against the brutal killing of minor Faryal.