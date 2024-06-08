Open Menu

DIG Hazara Halts Traffic Police Imposing Fines On Tourists Without Valid Reason

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DIG Hazara halts traffic police imposing fines on tourists without valid reason

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan Saturday has issued an immediate order addressing the recent reports of tourists being harassed by traffic police officer gone viral on social media.

In response to these allegations, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan was directed to conduct an immediate and thorough inquiry into the matter.

Following the inquiry, directives were issued to the Traffic Police, resulting in a notice to the Traffic Police Officer who had fined tourists in their vehicle.

The officer has been ordered to submit their response within two days.

Furthermore, all traffic officers have been instructed to refrain from stopping tourists without valid reasons and from issuing fines to them.

This move aims to ensure a more welcoming environment for visitors and to uphold the district's reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.

