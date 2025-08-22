DIG Hazara hands over Rs. 1.68 billion compensation to Bhasha Dam affectees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti Friday handed over a compensation amount of Rs. 1.68 billion for distribution among dam-affected families in Upper Kohistan.

DIG Hazara reviewed the progress of compensation payments and addressed the concerns of local elders while chairing a meeting in his office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Khan, District Police Officer Upper Kohistan Tahir Iqbal, General Manager Land and Requisition of Bhasha Dam Project Brigadier (R) Shahab Taqi, officers from relevant departments, and elders representing the affected communities.

During the session, DC Upper Kohistan briefed participants on the project’s progress and highlighted the concerns and demands of local elders. Addressing the gathering, DIG Hazara assured that all reservations of the affected families would be addressed strictly in accordance with the law.

He emphasized the need to maintain peace and order and urged community elders to present their demands through legal channels, warning that road blockades and protests would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

DIG Satti informed that WAPDA authorities were making progress on compensation payments, noting that a cheque worth Rs. 1.68 billion had already been handed over to the Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan for disbursement among the dam affectees.

The DIG also underscored the importance of forest conservation, stressing that indiscriminate logging was worsening climate change and had already contributed to casualties and losses during recent rains and cloudbursts. He vowed strict action against timber smugglers and warned that poppy cultivation would not be permitted under any circumstances, urging local elders to ensure its elimination.

At the conclusion of the meeting, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and Brigadier (R) Shahab Taqi formally handed over the cheque of Rs. 1.68 billion to the Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan. Local elders expressed satisfaction over the assurances given by the authorities and thanked the administration for addressing their concerns.