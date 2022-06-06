UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Hold Open Court At Bakot Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

DIG Hazara hold open court at Bakot Police Station

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz has said that protecting lives and property of people is the responsibility of the police; we have the same number of police force as we had in 1976 while population growth and the crime rate have increased manyfold

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz has said that protecting lives and property of people is the responsibility of the police; we have the same number of police force as we had in 1976 while population growth and the crime rate have increased manyfold.

The DIG expressed these views while addressing an open court at Bakot Police Station.

He urged the youths of Circle Bakot to apply for the recently started recruitment drive of police department as they will be hired on merit. Increased number of police force will result in reduced number of complaints, he added.

While talking about the increasing trend of drugs abuse in the youth, theft of electricity transformers and other cases, the DIG said that drug traffickers and thieves could not succeed without the support and assistance of locals. He urged the masses to identify the people involved in the heinous crime.

The DIG while talking about Suki Kinar Power Project transmission lines that would pass through Circle Bakot, and issues of the contractor with the locals, said that it was a project of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and he will talk to Commissioner Hazara to resolve the issue and maintain law and order in the region.

Regarding encroachments on roads and public transport fares, Mirwais Niaz said that he would send recommendations to the concerned departments including the Revenue Department regarding the grievances of the masses of Circle Bakot.

After the open court, the DIG Hazara along with police officers, visited Kohala Barsala, Five Mile, Kaliyan, and Palheer -- the bridges connecting Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

The DIG was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan SHO Bakot Dilpazir Khan, SHO Donga Gali SHO, Bagnutar and a large number of members of local government and DRC members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Electricity Abbottabad Law And Order Police Station Drugs Same Circle Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venez ..

US Confirms Will Not Invite Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela to Summit of Americas - R ..

2 minutes ago
 ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Dif ..

ICRC Treating Russian, Ukrainian War Prisoners Differently - Russian Human Right ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister Salik discusses political situation with ..

Minister Salik discusses political situation with CM Hamza Shehbaz

2 minutes ago
 President meets PRCS volunteer

President meets PRCS volunteer

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 124185 cusecs water

IRSA releases 124185 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.