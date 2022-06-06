DIG Hazara hold open court at Bakot Police Station

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz has said that protecting lives and property of people is the responsibility of the police; we have the same number of police force as we had in 1976 while population growth and the crime rate have increased manyfold

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Mirwais Niaz has said that protecting lives and property of people is the responsibility of the police; we have the same number of police force as we had in 1976 while population growth and the crime rate have increased manyfold.

The DIG expressed these views while addressing an open court at Bakot Police Station.

He urged the youths of Circle Bakot to apply for the recently started recruitment drive of police department as they will be hired on merit. Increased number of police force will result in reduced number of complaints, he added.

While talking about the increasing trend of drugs abuse in the youth, theft of electricity transformers and other cases, the DIG said that drug traffickers and thieves could not succeed without the support and assistance of locals. He urged the masses to identify the people involved in the heinous crime.

The DIG while talking about Suki Kinar Power Project transmission lines that would pass through Circle Bakot, and issues of the contractor with the locals, said that it was a project of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and he will talk to Commissioner Hazara to resolve the issue and maintain law and order in the region.

Regarding encroachments on roads and public transport fares, Mirwais Niaz said that he would send recommendations to the concerned departments including the Revenue Department regarding the grievances of the masses of Circle Bakot.

After the open court, the DIG Hazara along with police officers, visited Kohala Barsala, Five Mile, Kaliyan, and Palheer -- the bridges connecting Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

The DIG was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan SHO Bakot Dilpazir Khan, SHO Donga Gali SHO, Bagnutar and a large number of members of local government and DRC members.