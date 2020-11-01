DIG Hazara holds meeting over forensic cases

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman chaired an important meeting regarding the forensic cases for improvement of medical report in forensic cases and important issues.

Dean of Ayub Medical College Prof. Dr. Omar Farooq, District Police Officer Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, Associate Professor Dr. Umair Khan, Associate Professor Dr. Salma Shazia, SP Headquarters Abbottabad Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Abbottabad Ishtiaq Khan, SP Investigation Hafiz Jans and SP Investigation Inayat Ali Shah attended the meeting.

Associate Professor of Ayub Medical College Dr. Umair Khan briefed the DIG Hazara regarding forensic cases. He gave a detailed briefing on the problems, complications and steps to solve them.

Talking to the delegation of Ayub Medical College, DIG Hazara said that the medical report issued by the doctors in the forensic case is very important.

Due to which the police investigate their cases and the police case depends on the better report of the doctor. I will submit requests to the top provincial authorities for setting up a forensic laboratory at Ayub Medical College so that the report of the forensic cases can be provided to the Hazara police as soon as possible, he said.

DIG Hazara instructed the SPs to fully cooperate with the doctors in medical tests and other important matters of forensic cases and in the light of the medical reports issued by them.