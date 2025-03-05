DIG Hazara Honours Police Team For Successful Arrest Of Robbery Suspects In Haripur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a commendable display of professionalism and swift action, the Haripur police successfully apprehended suspects involved in a recent robbery incident in the jurisdiction of Sarai Saleh Police Station.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Naseer Mahmood Satti, recognized the efforts of the police team by awarding certificates and cash prizes to the officers and personnel involved in the operation.
The incident unfolded when a group of armed robbers targeted a residence in Sarai Saleh Police Station, Haripur, making off with gold jewelry and cash.
Upon receiving the report, the police promptly established checkpoints and initiated a search operation to track down the suspects. During the pursuit, the suspects opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing exchange, one of the robbers sustained fatal injuries and later died, while the other was successfully apprehended by the police.
DIG Hazara Naseer Mahmood Satti praised the Haripur police for their timely and efficient response, highlighting their dedication to maintaining law and order.
Among those honored were DSP City Munir Khan, SHO Sadiq Shah, Sub-Inspector Ijaz Ali, and other personnel who played a key role in the operation.
The awards ceremony underscored the importance of recognizing the bravery and professionalism of law enforcement officers in combating crime. The Haripur police’s swift action has been widely appreciated, serving as a reminder of their commitment to ensuring public safety.
This successful operation not only led to the arrest of the suspects but also sent a strong message to criminal elements in the region. The community has lauded the police for their efforts, expressing confidence in their ability to uphold justice and security.
