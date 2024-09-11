DIG Hazara honuors police team for successful operation against martyr constable’s killer

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday applauded the team responsible for the successful operation against the killer of martyr Constable Shahzaib.

The event was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, SP Investigation Tahir Iqbal Khan, DSP Headquarters Cadet Nazir Khan, DSP Mirpur Sarajuddin Khan, Inspector Inam-ul-Haq, SHO Sikandarabad Bilal Khan, In-charge Technical Branch Malik Hamad, and members of the Security Branch.

Addressing the occasion, DIG Hazara commended the team's exemplary performance under the guidance of DPO Omar Tufail.

He emphasized that the team managed to trace and apprehend the killer of the martyred constable in record time, ultimately neutralizing the assailant in a subsequent exchange of gunfire with the police.

DIG Hazara reaffirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police's commitment to standing resolute against terrorism and criminal activities, ensuring that the sacrifices of their martyrs are honoured and not in vain.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to officers and personnel who exhibited outstanding performance during the operation.