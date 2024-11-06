DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday hosted a farewell dinner at the Police Club in Abbottabad to honor Dr. Muhammad Umar, the outgoing District Police Officer (DPO) of Lower Kohistan.

DIG Tahir Ayub Khan while addressing the farewell ceremony praised Dr.

Muhammad Umar for his dedicated and professional service during his tenure in Lower Kohistan, recognizing his contributions to the department.

He extended his best wishes for Dr. Umar’s future assignments and presented him with a police shield as a token of appreciation.

The evening celebrated Dr. Umar’s achievements and contributions to maintaining law and order in the region.