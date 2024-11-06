Open Menu

DIG Hazara Hosts Farewell Dinner For Outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday hosted a farewell dinner at the Police Club in Abbottabad to honor Dr. Muhammad Umar, the outgoing District Police Officer (DPO) of Lower Kohistan

DIG Tahir Ayub Khan while addressing the farewell ceremony praised Dr.

Muhammad Umar for his dedicated and professional service during his tenure in Lower Kohistan, recognizing his contributions to the department.

He extended his best wishes for Dr. Umar’s future assignments and presented him with a police shield as a token of appreciation.

The evening celebrated Dr. Umar’s achievements and contributions to maintaining law and order in the region.

