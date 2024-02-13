DIG Hazara Hosts Farewell Dinner On The Retirement Of S.P. Traffic Warden
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Aijaz Khan Tuesday hosted a farewell dinner on the retirement of Senior Superintendent (SP) Traffic Warden Arif Javaid at his office
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Aijaz Khan Tuesday hosted a farewell dinner on the retirement of Senior Superintendent (SP) Traffic Warden Arif Javaid at his office.
In recognition of his contribution to the service, a grand farewell ceremony was organized to honor his remarkable professional journey. During the gathering, D.I.G Hazara lauded Arif Javaid Khan's service to the police force. He expressed profound gratitude for Arif Javaid's unwavering dedication and commitment, assuring that his contributions will be forever cherished.
As a token of appreciation, D.I.G Hazara presented Arif Javaid Khan with a prestigious police shield, symbolizing gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.
In the farewell, D.P.O. Abbottabad Umar Tufail, S.P. Investigation Syed Mukhtar Shah, S.P. F.R.P. Taher Iqbal Khan, S.P C.T.D. Muhammad Tariq Mahmood Khan, S.P. Cantonment Dr. Muhammad Omar, S.P. Havelian Muhammad Sulaiman, A.S.P. Cantonment Faiza Tanveer, S.D.P.O. Mirpur Siraj-ud-Din Khan, and numerous other esteemed police officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts4 minutes ago
-
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying5 minutes ago
-
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike lifters5 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister6 minutes ago
-
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bikes to students22 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs police executive board meeting22 minutes ago
-
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship22 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Trans ..26 minutes ago
-
KP Minister inaugurates child protection unit in Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
Conclusion prayer of Tablighi Ijtemah offered in Sibi15 minutes ago