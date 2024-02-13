DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner on the retirement of S.P. Traffic Warden

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Aijaz Khan Tuesday hosted a farewell dinner on the retirement of Senior Superintendent (SP) Traffic Warden Arif Javaid at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Aijaz Khan Tuesday hosted a farewell dinner on the retirement of Senior Superintendent (SP) Traffic Warden Arif Javaid at his office.

In recognition of his contribution to the service, a grand farewell ceremony was organized to honor his remarkable professional journey. During the gathering, D.I.G Hazara lauded Arif Javaid Khan's service to the police force. He expressed profound gratitude for Arif Javaid's unwavering dedication and commitment, assuring that his contributions will be forever cherished.

As a token of appreciation, D.I.G Hazara presented Arif Javaid Khan with a prestigious police shield, symbolizing gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.

In the farewell, D.P.O. Abbottabad Umar Tufail, S.P. Investigation Syed Mukhtar Shah, S.P. F.R.P. Taher Iqbal Khan, S.P C.T.D. Muhammad Tariq Mahmood Khan, S.P. Cantonment Dr. Muhammad Omar, S.P. Havelian Muhammad Sulaiman, A.S.P. Cantonment Faiza Tanveer, S.D.P.O. Mirpur Siraj-ud-Din Khan, and numerous other esteemed police officers were also present.