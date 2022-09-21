UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Inaugurated First Women Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

DIG Hazara inaugurated first Women Police Station

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz said that Women Police Station Abbottabad was already working and it was need of time to make it more functional. He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of Women Police Station here Wednesday.

The DIG further said that Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari was also paying special attention to facilitate women of the province and women police officers were being appointed against their respective posts as per the need.

Mirwais Niaz said women are not bound to visit only Women Police Station rather, they can go to any other police station to register their complaints solve them.

He said that even before the initiative of Women police stations, we had started women desks in the police stations, in which women assistants had been appointed, where issues related to women were being heard and solved only through women police officers.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Hazara, District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, Additional SP Arif Javed Khan, SP Investigation Mohammad Ishtiaq Khan, DSP Women Nazia Noreen and media representatives. DIG and DPO also visited the newly inaugurated Police Station and interacted with the police officers posted there.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Police Station Visit Women Media

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

49 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.