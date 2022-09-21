DIG Hazara inaugurated first Women Police Station

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz said that Women Police Station Abbottabad was already working and it was need of time to make it more functional. He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of Women Police Station here Wednesday.

The DIG further said that Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari was also paying special attention to facilitate women of the province and women police officers were being appointed against their respective posts as per the need.

Mirwais Niaz said women are not bound to visit only Women Police Station rather, they can go to any other police station to register their complaints solve them.

He said that even before the initiative of Women police stations, we had started women desks in the police stations, in which women assistants had been appointed, where issues related to women were being heard and solved only through women police officers.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Hazara, District Police Officer Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, Additional SP Arif Javed Khan, SP Investigation Mohammad Ishtiaq Khan, DSP Women Nazia Noreen and media representatives. DIG and DPO also visited the newly inaugurated Police Station and interacted with the police officers posted there.