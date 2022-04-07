DIG Hazara inaugurates Ababil Force in Abbottabad

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Thursday said that Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jahan Ansari established the Ababil Force and it started its regular work in Peshawar city, keeping in view its performance the operation of the Ababil Force extended in other districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Thursday said that Inspector General (IG) Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jahan Ansari established the Ababil Force and it started its regular work in Peshawar city, keeping in view its performance the operation of the Ababil Force extended in other districts.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of the Ababil Force here Thursday.

He further said that now we have started Ababil Force in Abbottabad District where the best policemen of Hazara division were selected those have been provided special training to perform their duties in a better way, the force comprising heavy motorcycles those would provide security and protect masses, adding the DIG said.

Mirwais Niaz said that Abbottabad is the headquarters of the Hazara division, from today the Ababil Force will carry out its regular service at all important police stations of Abbottabad, it is expected that the establishment of the Ababil Force in district Abbottabad will reduce street crimes, provide security to the masses and would play its role in establishing crime-free society.

The DIG also addressed the Ababil Force and instructed them to perform their duties in an efficient manner wherever they are, when they are deputed on patrolling, help the people by considering the task as their duty and raise the flag of the police department.

While instructing the Abibil Force officials he said that all equipment and motorcycles that have been provided to you are the assets of the government and it is your duty to take care of them and use them properly. Mirwais Niaz said that I will try to improve the Ababil Force and I will talk to the IGP in this regard.

Earlier, DIG visited Abbottabad District Headquarters and attended the inauguration ceremony of the Ababil Force where District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi welcomed and briefed him on the duties of the Ababil Force. He further said that Ababil Force will be working in the most important police stations of Abbottabad district with the objective of preventing street crimes and acting as first responders in case of any crime.