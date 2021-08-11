UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Inaugurates DRC Bakot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

DIG Hazara inaugurates DRC Bakot

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Wednesday inaugurated the Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Bakot.

The inauguration ceremony was held at a hotel in Dongagli Galyat.

Addressing the participants, the DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz said"The role of DRC Abbottabad and Galyat is important and their performance is impressive, KP police is further strengthening the DRCs so that people do not have to face any difficulty in providing justice." "KPK Police behavior is very good with the people and Hazara Police also has a significance in this regard, Galyat has great importance,"he added.

The DIG said that tourists from all over the world visit Galyat every year, we welcomed tourists and the Hazara police were always ready to protect the lives and property of tourists. He said that the people of Galyat should further promote tourism, this would end unemployment from the youth.

"We are trying to establish more police posts in the far-flung areas of Galyat to provide opportunities to the people to meet their circle police officers and tell them their problems and resolve them," Mirwais said.

He said"Intolerance is increasing among the people in the society which is a major cause of the increasing crime ratio.I would request the scholars, teachers and elders of the area to pay attention to the character building of the young generation." DIG Hazara also presented honorary shields to the children of the deceased DRC members DSP (R) Sardar Mohammad Hanif and Sardar Mohammad Afsar and offered Fateha.

Earlier,Chairman DRC Galyat Maulana Abdul Shakoor presented a detailed report on the performance of DRC Hazara to DIG and thanked him for establishing DRC Bakot.

He further said that the establishment of DRC would facilitate the people of Bakot and the adjoining area to solve their problems at their doorstep and would provide speedy and free justice to the people.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, Chairman DRC Abbottabad Lt. Gen (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Chairman DRC Galyat Maulana Abdul Shakoor, DSP Circle Galyat Jameel-ur-Rehman, other officials and members of DRC besides a large number of dignitaries from the area attended the meeting.

