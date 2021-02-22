UrduPoint.com
DIG Hazara Inaugurates E-testing For Driving License

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:28 PM

DIG Hazara inaugurates e-testing for driving license

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz on Monday inaugurated the E-testing system at driving license branch Abbottabad

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz on Monday inaugurated the E-testing system at driving license branch Abbottabad.

While speaking at the occasion he said that we have launched the e-testing system keeping in view of the public complaints, to facilitate the masses and to make the whole process of license more transparent.

The e-testing system would be activated through one window operation soon, we would also launch a traffic warden mobile phone application, people can get token through the mobile application.

Talking about the completion of the main Mansehra road the DIG said that by the end of March road would be completed and we would also establish stops for local transport where they pick and drop the passengers.

"We are also taking measures for the eradication of illegal parking areas and would conduct seminars and meetings for drivers to aware of them," Mirvais said.

