DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police post at Upper Kohistan

UPPER KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Friday inaugurated Pak-China Friendship Police Post and reviewed the security situation for the Local Body elections in detail in Upper Kohistan.

During his visit to Upper Kohistan district, the DIG chaired a meeting about the security of Chinese and other foreign nationals and ordered to improve the security and collect data of the people entering Kohistan from other cities.

The DIG also inaugurated Pak-China friendship police post. The inaugural ceremony was attended by DPO Upper Kohistan Tahir Iqbal Khan, DC Upper Kohistan Wasif-ur-Rehman, DFOFC, WAPDA officers, Chinese officials, local political and others.

While inspecting the construction work of the police post, the DIG Hazara said that the main purpose of setting up this outpost was to provide foolproof security to Chinese and other foreigners working on various development projects in Upper Kohistan. A complete data along with the identity of each person entering the Upper Kohistan will be provided to this police station, he said.

DIG Hazara also presided over a high level meeting regarding the upcoming local body elections held at DPO Office Upper Kohistan.

The meeting was attended by DC Upper Kohistan Wasif-ur-Rehman, Election Commission Officer Upper Kohistan, AROs and police officers.

DPO Upper Kohistan Tahir Iqbal gave a detailed briefing regarding the measures taken for the upcoming LB elections and other important issues.

While giving instructions on the occasion, DIG Hazara said that Upper Kohistan was currently the most important district of the country where hundreds of Chinese and other foreigners were working on development projects and this was the responsibility of the police department to provide them foolproof security. He directed to further improve the security arrangements in the areas surrounding the development project during the local body elections and to keep a close watch on the movement of suspected criminals.

Search and strike operations should be conducted, meetings should be held with Chinese officials and they should be warned not to move without informing the police and other security officers, the DIG added.

Mirwais Niaz directed the DPO to hold meetings with the candidates at the police station level and bound them to support police and administration for maintaining peace in the district.