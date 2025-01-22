Open Menu

DIG Hazara Inaugurates Police Hospital, Command And Control Room, Rest House At Torghar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM

DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti Wednesday inaugurated Police Hospital, Command and Control Room, and Police Rest House during his visit of Torghar.

During the occasion, DPO Torghar briefed the DIG on the initiatives undertaken to enhance police welfare and operational efficiency. He highlighted the challenges previously faced in providing medical facilities to police personnel in the remote district.

DIG Hazara while addressing said that to address these, a dedicated Police Hospital was set up within the police lines, staffed by two medically trained police employees capable of handling routine check-ups and emergency first aid. The DIG was also apprised of the installation of CCTV cameras at key locations in the district headquarters, with 24/7 monitoring for enhanced security.

Commending the DPO's efforts, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti expressed his commitment to improving the welfare of police personnel.

He assured the provision of essential medicines and modern medical equipment at the hospital, emphasizing that such facilities in remote areas are a testament to the department’s dedication.

The Command and Control Room, he added, would play a pivotal role in crime prevention and enable swift responses to emergencies. The integration of CCTV surveillance would ensure stringent security at the police headquarters.

During his visit, DIG Hazara also reviewed police performance and challenges in the district. He issued directives for launching a campaign against proclaimed offenders, intensifying search-and-strike operations in the mountainous region, and closely monitoring suspicious individuals. He further instructed bolstering security at all entry and exit points and conducting operations against illegal weapons and narcotics.

The DIG concluded his visit with inspections of various security points and the firing range at the Torghar Police Headquarters, where he evaluated the ongoing security measures.

Recent Stories

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

1 minute ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

10 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

11 hours ago
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

11 hours ago
 Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

12 hours ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

12 hours ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

12 hours ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan