DIG Hazara Inaugurates Police Hospital, Command And Control Room, Rest House At Torghar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti Wednesday inaugurated Police Hospital, Command and Control Room, and Police Rest House during his visit of Torghar.
During the occasion, DPO Torghar briefed the DIG on the initiatives undertaken to enhance police welfare and operational efficiency. He highlighted the challenges previously faced in providing medical facilities to police personnel in the remote district.
DIG Hazara while addressing said that to address these, a dedicated Police Hospital was set up within the police lines, staffed by two medically trained police employees capable of handling routine check-ups and emergency first aid. The DIG was also apprised of the installation of CCTV cameras at key locations in the district headquarters, with 24/7 monitoring for enhanced security.
Commending the DPO's efforts, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti expressed his commitment to improving the welfare of police personnel.
He assured the provision of essential medicines and modern medical equipment at the hospital, emphasizing that such facilities in remote areas are a testament to the department’s dedication.
The Command and Control Room, he added, would play a pivotal role in crime prevention and enable swift responses to emergencies. The integration of CCTV surveillance would ensure stringent security at the police headquarters.
During his visit, DIG Hazara also reviewed police performance and challenges in the district. He issued directives for launching a campaign against proclaimed offenders, intensifying search-and-strike operations in the mountainous region, and closely monitoring suspicious individuals. He further instructed bolstering security at all entry and exit points and conducting operations against illegal weapons and narcotics.
The DIG concluded his visit with inspections of various security points and the firing range at the Torghar Police Headquarters, where he evaluated the ongoing security measures.
