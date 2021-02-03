UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Hazara Inspects Three Police Stations Of City

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:34 PM

DIG Hazara inspects three police stations of city

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz on Wednesday directed police officials to immediately provide legal support to the children and women complainants those were visiting Victim Support Desk (VSD)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz on Wednesday directed police officials to immediately provide legal support to the children and women complainants those were visiting Victim Support Desk (VSD).

He expressed these views during his visit of Cant. Police Station, City Police station and Women Police Station.

The DIG also inspected the Close Circuited Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the police stations and directed them to monitor them in a better way.

During his visit to the Women police station, Mirvais Niaz inspected the VSD which was established to tackle crimes against children and women.

During the visit of three police stations, he also inspected the FIR registers, offices of SHOs, Moharrars, Store office, Investigation department, lockups, residential areas of police, barracks and other records.

Mirvas Niaz also met with a complainant at Cant. police station and asked about his issue, directed police to provide him immediate legal support.

While speaking at the occasion the DIG also directed police officers to behave with the complainants with good manners.

He directed all in-charges to maintain the cleanliness of police station, wear neat and clean uniform, particularly the policemen deputed on patrolling duty must be in good condition.

DIG ordered Cant. Police station, City Police station SHOs to remove minibus stands from their respective areas and bound the owners to park the vehicles in designated parking areas.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Women police station, DSP Nazia Noreen briefed the DIG about the working and issues of the police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Vehicles Women FIR TV All From

Recent Stories

Karachi Company Police held two drug dealers

41 seconds ago

CM KP Mahmood Khan launches COVID-19 vaccination d ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for 2nd Test match ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $56.80 a barrel ..

20 minutes ago

Rights Group Slams Lebanon for Lack of Progress in ..

44 seconds ago

West Indies' Warrican strikes after Shadman fifty

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.