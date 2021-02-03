DIG Hazara inspects three police stations of city

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mirvais Niaz on Wednesday directed police officials to immediately provide legal support to the children and women complainants those were visiting Victim Support Desk (VSD)

He expressed these views during his visit of Cant. Police Station, City Police station and Women Police Station.

The DIG also inspected the Close Circuited Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the police stations and directed them to monitor them in a better way.

During his visit to the Women police station, Mirvais Niaz inspected the VSD which was established to tackle crimes against children and women.

During the visit of three police stations, he also inspected the FIR registers, offices of SHOs, Moharrars, Store office, Investigation department, lockups, residential areas of police, barracks and other records.

Mirvas Niaz also met with a complainant at Cant. police station and asked about his issue, directed police to provide him immediate legal support.

While speaking at the occasion the DIG also directed police officers to behave with the complainants with good manners.

He directed all in-charges to maintain the cleanliness of police station, wear neat and clean uniform, particularly the policemen deputed on patrolling duty must be in good condition.

DIG ordered Cant. Police station, City Police station SHOs to remove minibus stands from their respective areas and bound the owners to park the vehicles in designated parking areas.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Women police station, DSP Nazia Noreen briefed the DIG about the working and issues of the police station.