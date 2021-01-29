DIG Hazara intends for measures to facilitate both masses, police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police of Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Friday said that the measures would be taken to facilitate masses and police force as well.

While chairing a meeting of District Police Officers (DPO) of the division, he directed the police officers to eradicate the crimes from society by utilizing all their resources and abilities, opt for a good strategy to exterminate drugs and protect the youth and society, take strict action against drug dealers and smugglers indiscriminately.

Mirvais Niaz also directed the DPOs to provide protection to the children against sexual crimes and to control child sexual crimes also get the support of media, local elders, notables, members of the public liaison council, Ulema, parents and civil society members.

An awareness campaign should also be launched for the general public in this regard.

Take stringent action against people involved in aerial firing, encroachers, land grabbers according to the law, bring improvement in police station culture, the DIG said.

The meeting was attended by DPOs of all 8 districts of the region, SP investigations, SP traffic warden Abbottabad, SP Special branch Hazara, SP FRP Hazara, SSP CTD Hazara and SP Elite Force.

Earlier, the DPOs and SSPs also briefed the DIG about their respective units and discussed police establishment, police performance, the security of various developmental projects in the region, the ratio of crimes and issues being faced by Hazara police.