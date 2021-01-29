UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Hazara Intends For Measures To Facilitate Both Masses, Police

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

DIG Hazara intends for measures to facilitate both masses, police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police of Hazara division Mirvais Niaz Friday said that the measures would be taken to facilitate masses and police force as well.

While chairing a meeting of District Police Officers (DPO) of the division, he directed the police officers to eradicate the crimes from society by utilizing all their resources and abilities, opt for a good strategy to exterminate drugs and protect the youth and society, take strict action against drug dealers and smugglers indiscriminately.

Mirvais Niaz also directed the DPOs to provide protection to the children against sexual crimes and to control child sexual crimes also get the support of media, local elders, notables, members of the public liaison council, Ulema, parents and civil society members.

An awareness campaign should also be launched for the general public in this regard.

Take stringent action against people involved in aerial firing, encroachers, land grabbers according to the law, bring improvement in police station culture, the DIG said.

The meeting was attended by DPOs of all 8 districts of the region, SP investigations, SP traffic warden Abbottabad, SP Special branch Hazara, SP FRP Hazara, SSP CTD Hazara and SP Elite Force.

Earlier, the DPOs and SSPs also briefed the DIG about their respective units and discussed police establishment, police performance, the security of various developmental projects in the region, the ratio of crimes and issues being faced by Hazara police.

Related Topics

Firing Police Abbottabad Police Station Drugs Civil Society Traffic Media All From

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

23 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

24 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

30 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

34 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.