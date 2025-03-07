DIG Hazara Issue Directives For Traffic Management During Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM
To ensure smooth traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan, DIG Hazara Naseer Mahmood Satti and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail have issued special directives
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) To ensure smooth traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan, DIG Hazara Naseer Mahmood Satti and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail have issued special directives.
As part of the initiative, SSP Traffic Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan instructed DSP Traffic Headquarters Mudassir Zia, along with DSP Cantt Nazeer Khan, to inspect key commercial areas, including Main Bazaar and Cantt Bazaar, to assess the traffic situation.
During the inspection, SHO City Police Station Asif Khan, Incharge City Traffic, officials from the All Trade Union, and traffic personnel were also present. Meetings were held with representatives of the All Trade Association and market leaders to review and refine traffic arrangements.
Strict guidelines were issued to traders in Main Bazaar and other markets, instructing them to refrain from parking vehicles within market areas or causing any obstructions that could disrupt traffic flow. Authorities warned that violators would face stringent legal action.
The trader community has expressed full support for the initiative, pledging cooperation to maintain order and facilitate a hassle-free shopping experience for citizens during Ramadan.
This proactive approach aims to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure convenience for shoppers during the holy month, reflecting a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the business community.
