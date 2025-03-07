Open Menu

DIG Hazara Issue Directives For Traffic Management During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM

DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management during Ramadan

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan, DIG Hazara Naseer Mahmood Satti and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail have issued special directives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) To ensure smooth traffic flow during the holy month of Ramadan, DIG Hazara Naseer Mahmood Satti and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail have issued special directives.

As part of the initiative, SSP Traffic Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan instructed DSP Traffic Headquarters Mudassir Zia, along with DSP Cantt Nazeer Khan, to inspect key commercial areas, including Main Bazaar and Cantt Bazaar, to assess the traffic situation.

During the inspection, SHO City Police Station Asif Khan, Incharge City Traffic, officials from the All Trade Union, and traffic personnel were also present. Meetings were held with representatives of the All Trade Association and market leaders to review and refine traffic arrangements.

Strict guidelines were issued to traders in Main Bazaar and other markets, instructing them to refrain from parking vehicles within market areas or causing any obstructions that could disrupt traffic flow. Authorities warned that violators would face stringent legal action.

The trader community has expressed full support for the initiative, pledging cooperation to maintain order and facilitate a hassle-free shopping experience for citizens during Ramadan.

This proactive approach aims to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure convenience for shoppers during the holy month, reflecting a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the business community.

Recent Stories

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost whi ..

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays ..

Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

6 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader M ..

Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate

6 minutes ago
 18 power looms caught stealing electricity

18 power looms caught stealing electricity

6 minutes ago
 UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutr ..

UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..

6 minutes ago
 Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

1 minute ago
China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tou ..

China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination

1 minute ago
 No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: ..

No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..

1 minute ago
 Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Fa ..

Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme

1 minute ago
 DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management ..

DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management during Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 China's economic resilience, openness bring opport ..

China's economic resilience, openness bring opportunities to the world: Global e ..

7 minutes ago
 NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir mur ..

NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan