DIG Hazara Issues Notification For Recruitment Of 4 Children Of Police Martyrs As ASI

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) In a significant move, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mahmood Monday has issued a notification for the recruitment of four children of police martyrs as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI). This decision was made after fulfilling all departmental rules and regulations, with the children of four martyrs from Hazara Police now being appointed to the posts.

The children include Mubashir Ahmad, the son of martyr Constable Chanzeb from Manshera District, Ins Khan, son of martyr ASI Muhammad Akram from Kohistan District, Saif Sajid, son of martyr Constable Sajid Khan from Manshera District, and Nafis Hussain, son of martyr Constable Naveed Hussain from Haripur District.

While addressing the newly appointed children of the martyrs, DIG Hazara Nasir Mahmood Satti expressed his congratulations and acknowledged the sacrifices made by their fathers.

He emphasized that the martyred officers had laid down their lives for the protection of the nation and for maintaining peace and order.

He further noted that these martyrs had earned the highest honor of martyrdom, a significant sacrifice for the nation.

Nasir Mahmood Satti reaffirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is always committed to supporting the families of its martyrs and prioritizes their welfare.

He also urged the newly appointed ASIs to serve the nation with the same dedication and commitment as their fathers did, ensuring peace, national security, and justice for the oppressed.

Satti encouraged them to uphold the values of hard work, dedication, and honesty in fulfilling their responsibilities and to make their martyred fathers, their families, and the department proud.

