DIG Hazara lauds peace committee and media for maintaining law and order

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umer Tufail, here on Wednesday visited the route of the seventh Muharram procession and the central Imam Bargah in Abbottabad, and attended a detailed briefing on the security arrangements

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Hazara Division Tahir Ayub Khan accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Umer Tufail, here on Wednesday visited the route of the seventh Muharram procession and the central Imam Bargah in Abbottabad, and attended a detailed briefing on the security arrangements.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that during the Muharram-ul-Haram, the cooperation of the Peace Committee, trader's associations and media representatives for maintaining peace was commendable.

Tahir Ayub Khan attended a detailed briefing on the security arrangements, including the CCTV control room and inspected the security of the procession through CCTV cameras. He provided appropriate instructions to the officers in the control room for carrying out their duties effectively.

On this occasion, DIG Hazara also met with organizers of the processions and Majalis, assuring them of complete security arrangements.

On the other side in Mansehra city, the Moharram mourners' procession came out from the residence of Sajjad Shah and concluded at Ghazi Kot amid tight security provided by the DPO Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi.

The DPO visited the route of the mourning procession and monitored it through CCTV cameras, providing necessary security instructions to the concerned police officials.

While talking to the media on the occasion, he stated that the atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood prevailed throughout the city, and to maintain a peaceful environment during Muharram-ul-Haram, strict security arrangements had been made.

He further said that walk-through gates had been installed at all Imam Bargahs in the district, and after thorough checking, mourners were allowed to participate in the mourning processions while the route of the mourning procession is being cleared by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

In his message to the public, the district police chief expressed gratitude to the people of Mansehra and all religious scholars for their support in maintaining peace in the district. He emphasized that the Mansehra police stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the district administration to ensure peace and security.