Open Menu

DIG Hazara Lauds Torghar Police, Vows Reforms, Infrastructure Upgrade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM

DIG Hazara lauds Torghar Police, vows reforms, infrastructure upgrade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti Thursday praised the integrity and bravery of the Torghar police during his visit to the district, where he addressed a Police Darbar and met with members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and local elders.

Speaking at the Darbar held at the Torghar Police Headquarters, DIG Satti highlighted the corruption-free record of the Torghar police and assured swift resolution of personnel's professional concerns, including promotions on merit and improved facilities. He also pledged to expedite the headquarters' construction to provide modern offices and residential quarters.

Junior-ranked officers were encouraged to utilize their qualifications for promotions through competitive exams. DIG Satti also committed to advocating for hardship allowances at the provincial level.

In a separate meeting with DRC members and elders, he appreciated their role in maintaining peace and promised to strengthen the council by providing a functional, well-equipped office. He assured legal support for the implementation of DRC decisions.

DIG Hazara applauded Torghar residents for consistently supporting state forces against terrorists and anti-social elements, expressing confidence in their continued cooperation for peace and stability.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

12 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

13 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

13 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

13 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

13 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

13 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan