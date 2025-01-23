DIG Hazara lauds Torghar Police, vows reforms, infrastructure upgrade

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti Thursday praised the integrity and bravery of the Torghar police during his visit to the district, where he addressed a Police Darbar and met with members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and local elders.

Speaking at the Darbar held at the Torghar Police Headquarters, DIG Satti highlighted the corruption-free record of the Torghar police and assured swift resolution of personnel's professional concerns, including promotions on merit and improved facilities. He also pledged to expedite the headquarters' construction to provide modern offices and residential quarters.

Junior-ranked officers were encouraged to utilize their qualifications for promotions through competitive exams. DIG Satti also committed to advocating for hardship allowances at the provincial level.

In a separate meeting with DRC members and elders, he appreciated their role in maintaining peace and promised to strengthen the council by providing a functional, well-equipped office. He assured legal support for the implementation of DRC decisions.

DIG Hazara applauded Torghar residents for consistently supporting state forces against terrorists and anti-social elements, expressing confidence in their continued cooperation for peace and stability.