DIG Hazara Lauds Umlemas' Cooperation For Ensuring Peace In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region Mirvais Niaz on Sunday said the role of Ulema remained exemplary to ensure peace in Hazara division.

Ulemas' cooperated help police department to provide foolproof security to the during various religious activities in the region, he said while addressing Paigam-e-Aman conference organized by Mutahidda Ulema Council.

The DIG said to eradicate social evils from the society every person of the society had to play its role.

He said the police department could not fight against crimes without the cooperation of Ulema, lawyers, media and other stakeholders.

District Police Officer Haripur Kashif Zubair, Ulema including Qazi Ulfat Hussain, Mufti Shams ul Haq, Maulana Muhammad Ayub, Maulana Baksh Hazarvi, Maulana Akram Khan, Maulana Atta ul Haq, Maulana Abdul Baqi, Hafiz Imran, Qari Younis and others also attended the conference.

