DIG Hazara Meets Senior Management Course Participants Of National Institute Of Management
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Participants of the 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management Peshawar lead by Chief Instructor Tariq Bukhtiar Monday met with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Region Taher Ayub Khan.
During the meeting, ASP Faiqa Tanveer gave a detailed briefing about Hazara Police's initiatives aimed at enhancing public convenience, preventing crime, and addressing challenges within the force. DIG Hazara engaged actively with the participants, highlighting ongoing endeavors to eradicate drugs from Hazara and intensify operations against drug traffickers.
He stressed the issuance of directives to district police officers to ensure robust security measures for foreign nationals and tourists, underscoring their protection as a paramount concern.
Collaboration with various agencies to bolster security arrangements was also a focal point of the discussion.
Amidst the continued influx of tourists, adjustments in traffic management plans were discussed to streamline operations and ensure a seamless experience for visitors without any inconvenience.
This interaction underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to uphold security standards and improve service delivery, thereby fostering a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and tourists in Hazara.
