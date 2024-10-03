Open Menu

DIG Hazara Orders Crackdown On Fugitives In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 08:07 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday chaired crime review committee meeting was held at the Regional Conference Hall.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officers (DPOs) from across the Hazara region, along with ASP Cantt, SP Traffic Warden, SP Investigation Abbottabad, and SP Havelian were also present.

During the meeting, each DPO provided detailed briefings on crime statistics and prevention strategies in their respective districts.

DIG Tahir Ayub Khan issued directives for intensifying crime prevention efforts and improving police efficiency across the region. He stressed the need for swift and decisive action against criminal elements, with particular emphasis on targeting drug dealers to curb the spread of narcotics and disrupt their supply chains.

The DIG called for heightened search and strike operations aimed at recovering illegal weapons and enforcing laws against illegally residing tenants.

He also underscored the priority of arresting long-term fugitives, instructing officers to focus on apprehending criminals who have been in hiding for extended periods.

On the topic of development project security, DIG Hazara directed the officers to personally inspect security measures at project sites. He emphasized the need for continuous oversight of police personnel tasked with securing these projects, particularly those involving local and foreign workers, warning that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Addressing police welfare, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan urged all DPOs to hold "Police Darbars" within their districts to engage with police personnel and address their professional concerns. He emphasized the importance of expediting efforts to resolve these issues while also directed to improve police offices and residential facilities to enhance the working conditions of officers.

