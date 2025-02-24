DIG Hazara Orders Deployment Of Additional Police Personnel During Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Monday has ordered the deployment of additional police personnel at all police stations across the region during Ramazan. The directive was issued during a video link meeting attended by District Police Officers (DPOs) from all eight districts of the Hazara region.
The meeting focused on several key issues, including security arrangements for development projects, safety measures for foreign workers, preparations for Ramazan security, police welfare, crime prevention, and the organization of district-level police gatherings.
DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti stressed the need for effective crime prevention and urged DPOs to take immediate legal action without delay whenever an incident occurs.
He highlighted the importance of ensuring the security of foreigners and directed officers to personally oversee security measures, emphasizing that the protection of foreign workers remains a top priority.
To enhance public safety during Ramazan, the DIG instructed the deployment of adequate police personnel in markets and other important public places. He also ordered the provision of additional staff to police stations to strengthen patrolling systems and curb illegal activities.
The meeting also emphasized police welfare, with the DIG directing officials to establish Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with private schools and hospitals to provide relief to police personnel and their families.
Additionally, he instructed all DPOs to organize gatherings in their respective districts to address the professional issues faced by police officers and staff, ensuring that their concerns are heard and resolved effectively.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
ERC hosts Humanitarian Partnerships Forum to enhance crisis response
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Hazara orders deployment of additional police personnel during Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary stresses collaboration for innovation, economic growth3 minutes ago
-
Ramazan relief package distributed to Kurram TDPs at Governor House4 minutes ago
-
Two laborers killed after falling into nullah13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police recruitment process for Police constables is underway23 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Champion Trophy match24 minutes ago
-
Secretary Farid Ahmad launches GB Tree Plantation Drive33 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Uzbekistan on Tuesday33 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes seminar on youth resilience, countering extremism33 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the ..33 minutes ago
-
Killer of child among three POs arrested in Multan33 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week34 minutes ago