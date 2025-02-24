Open Menu

DIG Hazara Orders Deployment Of Additional Police Personnel During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DIG Hazara orders deployment of additional police personnel during Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Monday has ordered the deployment of additional police personnel at all police stations across the region during Ramazan. The directive was issued during a video link meeting attended by District Police Officers (DPOs) from all eight districts of the Hazara region.

The meeting focused on several key issues, including security arrangements for development projects, safety measures for foreign workers, preparations for Ramazan security, police welfare, crime prevention, and the organization of district-level police gatherings.

DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti stressed the need for effective crime prevention and urged DPOs to take immediate legal action without delay whenever an incident occurs.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring the security of foreigners and directed officers to personally oversee security measures, emphasizing that the protection of foreign workers remains a top priority.

To enhance public safety during Ramazan, the DIG instructed the deployment of adequate police personnel in markets and other important public places. He also ordered the provision of additional staff to police stations to strengthen patrolling systems and curb illegal activities.

The meeting also emphasized police welfare, with the DIG directing officials to establish Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with private schools and hospitals to provide relief to police personnel and their families.

Additionally, he instructed all DPOs to organize gatherings in their respective districts to address the professional issues faced by police officers and staff, ensuring that their concerns are heard and resolved effectively.

