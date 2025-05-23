DIG Hazara orders enhanced security across all districts to prevent cattle theft ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) As Eid-ul-Adha approaches and the trade of sacrificial animals gains momentum, fears of cattle theft are mounting across the Hazara region. In response, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Friday has issued strict directives to all eight district police departments under his command to implement robust security measures to prevent livestock theft and ensure public safety during the festive season.

Following the DIG’s orders, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, has heightened security operations within the district. All police stations have been placed on high alert, patrolling has been intensified, and special surveillance efforts are underway in high-risk and sensitive areas. Covert monitoring has also been deployed to curb the activities of organized cattle theft rings that tend to become active during this time of the year.

As part of the precautionary strategy, Police in all 8 districts have urged citizens to take personal safety measures. Residents are advised not to leave sacrificial animals in open or unsecured locations.

Instead, animals should be kept in well-lit, secure, and easily monitored areas. Enhanced night-time vigilance is also being recommended, with citizens encouraged to install CCTV cameras or other security systems where feasible.

Moreover, DIG Hazara has instructed police across Haripur, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai-Palas, Torghar, and Mansehra to ensure strict monitoring of cattle markets, especially in urban and semi-urban areas. Authorities are to watch closely for suspicious individuals or activities, and immediate action is to be taken against any violators of law and order.

The public has been called upon to remain vigilant and cooperative. Police have urged residents to report any unusual or suspicious behavior around their neighborhoods, animal markets, or transport routes to their nearest police station without delay.

The Hazara police leadership reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of life, property, and livestock across the region during Eid-ul-Adha, while stressing that community cooperation is vital in the success of these preventive efforts.