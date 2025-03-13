Open Menu

DIG Hazara Orders Establishment Of Police Facilitation Centers, Tight Security For Ramazan & Eid

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti Thursday has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure the swift establishment of Police Facilitation Centers in their respective districts, in line with the vision of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed.

During a video link meeting with DPOs from across the Hazara region, DIG Hazara reviewed the security arrangements for Ramazan and Eid, as well as the security of police stations, offices, checkposts, and other premises.

He emphasized that all necessary security measures should be implemented to safeguard police stations, offices, check posts, and other police buildings. The DIG instructed the deployment of adequate security personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

To ensure public safety during Ramazan and Eid, Nasir Mahmood Satti ordered the deployment of additional police personnel in major districts, including Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, where large crowds are expected in markets.

Female police officers will patrol marketplaces, while plainclothes officers will monitor suspicious individuals, pickpockets, and criminals.

He also directed SDPOs and SHOs to personally patrol key locations during Ramazan and Eid, ensuring the security of mosques, Imambargahs, and other sensitive sites.

A comprehensive traffic plan will be implemented to manage vehicle parking and ensure smooth traffic flow.

DIG Hazara warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling during Eid celebrations.

He also instructed the police to ensure maximum security and traffic facilities for tourists visiting Hazara during the festive period.

The meeting concluded with directives to enhance public convenience, maintain law and order, and ensure a peaceful Ramazan and Eid across the Hazara region.

