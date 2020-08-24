DIG Hazara orders for new delineation of existing police station

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Police Hazara Qazi Jaeel ur Rehman Monday while taking a daring step to provide easy access to the masses for the concerned police station ordered all District Police Officers (DPOs) for new demarcation of existing Police stations in their respective areas.

The DIG also directed to prepare survey reports of Police Chowkis those would be upgraded into police stations and submit it as soon as possible, upgradation of Police Chowkis would reduce crime rates, adding he said.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman stated that many police stations of Hazara are situated in far-flung areas which creates problems for the people to reach the police station and register their complaint and moreover in case of the emergency police force also face difficulty in reaching any crime scene.

All DPOs should be sent new demarcation of existing police stations and Police Chowkis till September 15 after which establishment of new police stations would be announced which would enable masses to reach police in case of any emergency as soon as possible, DIG Hazara said.

Police Chowkis where the population is increasing rapidly need to upgrade to the police station, it would reduce the crime rate and burden on exiting police stations.

He said it would help police to monitor the criminals and providing justice to the masses.