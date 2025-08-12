Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DIG Hazara orders public-friendly policing, strict action against criminals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure public-friendly policing in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, with a focus on providing citizens with modern facilities and free, prompt justice.

Presiding over the region’s monthly crime meeting via video link, DIG Hazara reviewed the law and order situation and professional performance of each district. He instructed the DPOs to conduct weekly search-and-strike operations and take strict legal action against criminals, illegal arms holders, drug peddlers, and proclaimed offenders.

Emphasizing enhanced security, DIG Hazara ordered stronger protective measures for Chinese and other foreign workers, particularly during their movement, and called for improved security and traffic management for Independence Day programs and events.

He also directed police to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists visiting Hazara’s scenic spots during the holiday period.

He reiterated that police facilitation centers are a hallmark of public-friendly policing, designed to provide quality services in a safe, convenient, and timely manner. He ordered the deployment of trained staff at these centers, with dedicated counters for women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, and stressed that visitors must be treated with courtesy.

To further strengthen community-police relations, DIG Hazara instructed that open courts be held regularly to identify and address public concerns related to policing, ensuring practical measures for their resolution.

