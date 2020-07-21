UrduPoint.com
DIG Hazara Orders To Conduct Test For Selection Of Best Moharrar Staff

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:34 AM

DIG Hazara orders to conduct test for selection of best Moharrar staff

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Monday directed to conduct test and interview for deputation of educated, honest and dedicated Moharrar staff in 58 police stations of 8 districts in Hazara division.

In a press statement, the DIG ordered the test and interview to identify more efficient, honest, dedicated and educated Moharrar staff which could facilitate masses in a batter way while the test would be conducted in August 2020. Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that to bring real change in police station culture this step was mandatory.

DIG said that the Moharrar staff was the backbone of the police station and has close contact with the masses, their deputation needs to be transparent and on merit to provide justice to the people.

The DIG has requested Commandant Police Training College Hangu for the preparation of the test papers for Moharrar staff.

Test for all 58 police stations of the region would be conducted at the same day and time and would choose the best policemen on the basis of results.

