DIG Hazara orders to inspect safety measures of chairlifts, boats

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Wednesday directed District Police Officers (DPOs) to inspect chairlifts and boats all over the region for the safety of the passengers.

The DIG said this in a written order to the DPOs of eight districts of Hazara division to technically inspect chair lifts and boats and also check their permits.

The orders were issued to cope with the day to day accidents on chairlifts and boats those are being used in the hilly areas and the lakes of Hazara division, the DPOs were ordered to verify permits and technical aspects of chairlifts and boats from concerned departments and also report those have no permits and take action against them.

The DPOs would also issue instructions for chairlifts and boat operators consisting of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the operators would be bound to strictly follow the regulations for a safe journey.

According to the instructions the operators and owners would periodically inspect their chairlifts and boats and maintain a record of maintenance. Avoid the use of the old cables, chairlifts, boats and overloading for the protection of the passengers.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman also ordered that SDPOs should visit the sites of the chairlifts to avoid any use of communication for the terrorist activities, collect the data of the workers of boats and chairlifts in their respective areas.