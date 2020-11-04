UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Hazara Orders To Inspect Safety Measures Of Chairlifts, Boats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

DIG Hazara orders to inspect safety measures of chairlifts, boats

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Wednesday directed District Police Officers (DPOs) to inspect chairlifts and boats all over the region for the safety of the passengers.

The DIG said this in a written order to the DPOs of eight districts of Hazara division to technically inspect chair lifts and boats and also check their permits.

The orders were issued to cope with the day to day accidents on chairlifts and boats those are being used in the hilly areas and the lakes of Hazara division, the DPOs were ordered to verify permits and technical aspects of chairlifts and boats from concerned departments and also report those have no permits and take action against them.

The DPOs would also issue instructions for chairlifts and boat operators consisting of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the operators would be bound to strictly follow the regulations for a safe journey.

According to the instructions the operators and owners would periodically inspect their chairlifts and boats and maintain a record of maintenance. Avoid the use of the old cables, chairlifts, boats and overloading for the protection of the passengers.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman also ordered that SDPOs should visit the sites of the chairlifts to avoid any use of communication for the terrorist activities, collect the data of the workers of boats and chairlifts in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Visit All From

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

15 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

21 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

24 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

33 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

34 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.