DIG Hazara Outlines Plans For Crime Control And Public Safety In Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DIG Hazara outlines plans for crime control and public safety in Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Muhammad Ajaz Khan Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of Haripur Press Club led by President Zaakir Hussain Tanoli.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to law enforcement and community welfare.

President briefed DIG Hazara on public issues concerning law enforcement in Haripur.

In response, DIG Hazara emphasized the significance of Haripur as a district within the Hazara region and outlined plans to curb the crime rate while ensuring peace in the area.

He said that these plans include the establishment of additional police stations and check-posts in the district while letters have already been sent to higher authorities to grant police station status to both Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Police Chowki and Panian Police Chowki, with the aim of more efficiently addressing public concerns.

Furthermore, DIG Hazara highlighted the police department's commitment to combat drug dealers' networks and various groups involved in illegal activities.

He stated that legal actions will be taken against individuals who provide bail for drug dealers arrested multiple times.

The police are also determined to eliminate the drug network in universities, colleges, and schools in Hazara to protect the younger generation from the scourge of drugs, Ajaz Khan said.

Addressing disciplinary matters within the police department, DIG Hazara assured that a systematic process is in place to ensure that no senior or junior police officer misuses their authority.

